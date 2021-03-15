Celebrate Spring and Easter with Spring Celebration Market! Spring Celebration Market will be held the day before Easter. The market will offer pre-order drive-through pick-up only (there will be no in-person shopping). Pre-orders will be accepted from Thursday, March 25 - Thursday, Thursday, April 1 on www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. Purchases can be picked up on Saturday, April 3 at the Cass County Community Center between noon – 2 p.m.
Spring Celebration Market is being held the day before Easter, so customers can pick up treats for Easter Baskets and local foods for Easter meals. The market will offer baked goods including Miss Nini’s pies and macarons and The Kringleman’s Danish Kringle, in addition to local meats, produce, and more.
Vendors interested in participating in Spring Celebration Market should contact the market manager at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249-5870 by March 19.
Event details, including vendors, and information on pre-orders will be posted on Produce in the Park’s website www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com and on the Produce in the Park Facebook page www.facebook.com/ProduceInThePark.
Produce in the Park 2021 farmers markets are sponsored by the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission and Cass County Tourism.