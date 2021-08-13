The 1st feast day for Blessed Michael J. McGivney is Aug. 13. Fr. McGivney was beatified on Oct. 31st, 2020. Fr. McGivney founded the Knights of Columbus in 1882.
Today there are nearly 2 million Knights of Columbus members worldwide in a total of 17 countries with 15,342 total councils. Iowa boasts 242 councils with over 31,000 Knights of Columbus members.
The Atlantic Knights of Columbus began in 1906, and will celebrate 115 years in continual service this December, 2021. The Atlantic council currently has a membership of 156 Knights. The Atlantic Knights of Columbus council was recently named a recipient of the prestigious Star Council award, and is one of nine councils in the state of Iowa to earn this award for service to their church, youth, families, and community. The Atlantic Knights have earned this highest award seven out of the last eight fraternal years.
The Blessed Michael J. McGivney novena will take place from Aug. 4 through the 12 prior to this 1st feast day. Everyone is invited to pray during this nine day novena, and ask for intercession from Blessed Michael J. McGivney for your personal intentions.
Vivat Jesus! The Atlantic Msgr. Kane Knights of Columbus