Roof Replacement Emergency

The weather has been playing havoc with the American Legion Memorial Building (The Armory). Melting snow and rain are leaking into the building. Plaster has fallen in some places. Irreplaceable artifacts are in danger of being damaged or destroyed.
The roof must be replaced as soon as possible. It will not be an easy job as the existing foam roof must first be removed. The unconventional design with the barrel shape over the main part of the building and the flat portion over the front of the building does not allow “normal” shingle replacement. In fact, there are no shingles on the roof. The extremely large roof covers about one quarter of an acre. The quote to replace the roof is $65,000.
The good news is that McDermott and Sons Roofing of Atlantic has agreed to begin work as soon as mid-April. If weather cooperates, the job could be completed in 7 to 10 days.
Individuals, businesses and organization are asked to support this work to preserve a historical building which is important to the community as a center for activities past, present and future. The local American Legion Post is kicking off fund raising by pledging to raise $10,000. Ironically even though their name is carved in the stone on the front of the building, it is not owned by them, but they do believe it needs to be preserved.
The American Legion Memorial Building was built as a memorial for WWI veterans in 1929. It continues to honor all veterans and their families. It was the departure point for Company K of the 168th Infantry Battalion to fight in WWII and is designated as a National Historic Site. The main floor served as the drill floor for the National Guard. It also hosted high school basketball games when no school gym was available. Lawrence Welk and his Orchestra as well as the Harlem Globetrotters played on that same floor. All of the local military service groups have a 99 year no fee lease for the use of the building. It houses a Military Museum, Military Library and the Atlantic History Center.
Local folks and others have fond memories of the Armory. William Wege was the Battalion Maintenance Officer for the National Guard armories in southwest Iowa including this one in Atlantic. He recently visited the building to talk with Steve Livengood and received a tour. He was impressed with the work that has been accomplished and gave a sizable donation.
Donation checks are payable to ARISE and may be mailed to P.O. Box 1, Atlantic, Iowa 50022. ARISE is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization and a donation is tax deductible to the full extent of the law.
You are invited to schedule a tour. Contact Steve at 712-254-6123. More information is available at ariseAtlantic.org and on Facebook: Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise.