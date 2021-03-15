CUMBERLAND — While it’s the time of year for CRP fires, spring weather can also spread grassfires quickly, and controlled burns can get out of hand. Checking with your local fire department or asking for their help with controlled burns is recommended as conditions can change quickly.
Brad Penton, of the Cumberland Fire Department, posted pictures and videos of a CRP controlled burn the Cumberland Fire Department participated in over the weekend.
Penton said the burn was in the area of 700th and Richland and that the fire department will usually burn CRP ground for people if they ask, as it gives a chance for live fire training.
For volunteer departments CRP fires can train and possibly get donations from the farmers which help departments purchase new or replacement equipment.
Penton said a simple set of gear for a firefighter could run as high as $3,000 including pants, boots, coat, gloves and helmet and with about 20 members in the department, can come to $60,000. Donations help departments from using all tax dollars for basic equipment like this, or other things that might be needed for accidents and fires.
Fire department officials want the public to remember spring weather with high winds — especially on warm days with low humidity — can result in “Red Flag” days where there is an increased risk of fire danger. Individuals should check with their local department before burning.