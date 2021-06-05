TS Bank announces new Assistant Vice President of Ag and Business Banking

TS Bank, an eight location southwest Iowa community bank announces Amy Coenen as assistant vice president of ag and business banking.
Coenen has over 10 years of banking and finance experience and possesses a B.A. in finance and banking from Buena Vista University. She lives in rural Elk Horn, on her family’s acreage with her husband and two children. Coenen most recently served as the assistant vice president of personal banking in Atlantic and has been with the company for nearly four years. Coenen is also a member of the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce and enjoys various volunteer work. In her free time, she likes to garden, reinvent furniture and spend quality time with family.
Recently, the company celebrated DO MORE Day on May 12 to connect with the community and clients on how they can do more with their money. Whether it’s saving a little extra cash each month or accomplishing a long-term strategy, TS Bank’s goal is to help others transform their financial life.
Coenen stated, “I joined TS Bank to become involved with a more community focused organization. In my new role, I’m excited to develop and nurture relationships with farmers and business owners in our community and to help them be successful on their financial journey.”
For more information on TS Bank, visit tsbank.com.
About TS Bank: TS Bank’s mission is to Ignite Prosperity® in the communities it serves. Leading the resurgence of community banking, TS Bank reinvests 10 percent of their net income locally; hosting educational events and partners with local organizations and non-profits. TS Bank was chartered in 1923 and has $365 million in assets, along with the largest Iowa state-chartered C-Corp trust department west of Des Moines at nearly $218 million in assets named TS Prosperity Group. Locations include Treynor, Macedonia, Atlantic, Corning, Council Bluffs and Ames. For more information visit tsbank.com.