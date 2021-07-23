Farmland Leasing Arrangements
On Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. a Farmland Leasing Workshop will be held at the Guthrie County Extension office. This workshop is for owners and operators wanting to learn about updated land value and cash rental rates, as well as how to write up and terminate a farm lease. Cost to attend is $20 per individual, call 641-747-2276 or email kristad@iastate.edu to reserve your spot today!
Women Advancing Agriculture
Guthrie County Extension Office will be hosting the next Women Advancing Agriculture in Guthrie County meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Our topic for this meeting is Leadership in Agriculture. Contact Krista at kristad@iastate.edu or call 641-747-2276 with any questions or to register.
Linking Literacy with Food: Read, Learn, Eat!
The Linking Literacy with Food: Read, Learn, Eat! Workshop will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Guthrie County Extension office. In this workshop, childcare providers will learn how to create positive relationships between children and food and literature. Sign up today at http://bit.ly/ss17981
Youth Day Camps
Do you know of any youth grades Kindergarten to third or fourth to sixth that would be interested in a summer day camp? Guthrie County Extension is offering a variety of educational youth day camps this summer. For more information and additional dates visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/guthrie/. All youth who wish to attend must register online and bring their own sack lunch.
Raising School Ready Readers
Join us at the Stuart Public Library to learn how to Raise School Ready Readers on Aug. 3, 10, 17, and 24! Can't make every session? Our motto is come as much as you can and miss when you must.
Focusing on Forages: Grazing Series
Guthrie County Extension is currently co-hosting a Grazing Series, starting in June and ending September, in Adair and Guthrie Counties. This event is free to attend and a meal will be provided at 6 p.m. thanks to the Adair and Guthrie County Cattlemen. To get registered visit https://bit.ly/33THsJ5 or contact the office at 641-747-2276!
Spend Smart. Eat Smart. Recipe
Easy Bean Dip
Serves 6
Cost/Serving $0.54
Serving Size: 1/2 cup
INGREDIENTS
• 1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
• 3/4 cup salsa or picante sauce
• 1/2 cup cheese (shredded or cubed)
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Combine all ingredients in a microwave safe bowl. Stir to mix.
2. Cover and heat in microwave until cheese is melted. Stir every two minutes while heating.
3. Stir well to completely mix after heating.
4. Serve warm with raw vegetables, baked tortilla chips, or crackers.
5. Store unused dip in the refrigerator.