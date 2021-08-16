As we are nearing the end of summer, we want to take the time to thank everyone who came out and participated in our programs and day camps. We love seeing you all and hope that you will continue to take part in our future programs!
Women Advancing Agriculture
Guthrie County Extension Office will be hosting the next Women Advancing Agriculture in Guthrie County meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Our topic for this meeting is Leadership in Agriculture. Contact Krista at kristad@iastate.edu or call 641-747-2276 with any questions or to register.
Farmland Leasing Arrangements
On Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. a Farmland Leasing Workshop will be held at the Guthrie County Extension office. This workshop is for owners and operators wanting to learn about updated land value & cash rental rates, as well as how to write up and terminate a farm lease. Cost to attend is $20 per individual, call 641-747-2276 or email kristad@iastate.edu to reserve your spot today!
Linking Literacy with Food: Read, Learn, Eat!
The Linking Literacy with Food: Read, Learn, Eat! Workshop will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Guthrie County Extension office. In this workshop, childcare providers will learn how to create positive relationships between children and food and literature. Sign up today at http://bit.ly/ss17981
Focusing on Forages: Grazing Series
Guthrie County Extension is currently co-hosting a Grazing Series, starting in June and ending September, in Adair and Guthrie Counties. This event is free to attend and a meal will be provided at 6 p.m. thanks to the Adair and Guthrie County Cattlemen. To get registered visit https://bit.ly/33THsJ5 or contact the office at 641-747-2276!
Small Business Development Center
The Small Business Development Center is offering various virtual workshops to assist small business owners and entrepreneurs. Courses range from Social Media, Smart Start your Business, Remote Working, Networking, Tax Basics and more! For a full list of offerings and more information visit their website at http://iowasbdc.org/workshop-calendar/.
Spend Smart. Eat Smart. Recipe
Chocolate Chip Zucchini Muffins
Serves 12
Cost/Serving $0.19
Serving Size: 1 muffin
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups whole wheat flour
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 2 teaspoons cinnamon
• 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
• 1/4 cup oil (canola, olive, or vegetable)
• 1/4 cup nonfat milk
• 1 banana, mashed
• 1/4 cup brown sugar
• 1 cup zucchini, washed and shredded (about 1/2 large unpeeled zucchini)
• 1/4 cup chocolate chips
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a muffin tin.
2. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon in a large mixing bowl.
3. Whisk together applesauce, oil, milk, banana, and sugar in a separate bowl.
4. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients. Stir until just moistened.
5. Stir in the zucchini and chocolate chips.
6. Divide the mixture between 12 muffin tins. Bake until a tester (knife or toothpick) comes out clean (about 18 minutes).
TIPS
Individual serving applesauce cups contain 1/2 cup applesauce. Buying the small servings for this recipe may be a better option if you do not need a large container of applesauce.
Energy Bites
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups oats (old fashioned or quick)
1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
1/4 cup chia seeds
1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
1/3 cup honey
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
1. Stir all ingredients together in a medium sized bowl.
2. Cover a cookie sheet with foil or parchment paper. Drop mixture by tablespoonfuls onto the cookie sheet.
3. Refrigerate 1 hour.
4. Roll each drop of mixture into a ball. Place in an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator.