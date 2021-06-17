On The Road With The Everharts

June 16 is a special day for me. It is my 85th birthday. Quite frankly with all of the world traveling and dedication to old-time music, I didn’t really think I’d reach this age. Have one brother still alive, Don, who is 90 years old and doing pretty good. I’m not going to go through all the ‘difficulties’ I’m going through right now, they’re mostly health issues and I deal with them or I don’t.
I still stay pretty busy in the music business, but it’s not the same since Sheila and I lost all of our concert performances in 2020, and closing our little Oak Tree Opry in Anita has been a real challenge. We are hopeful that if I can ever get over some of these health issues we can at least get the theater opened back up, but our own performances look a long way into the future. I haven’t played my guitar for well over a year now, and my voice is certainly raspy and not as I like simply because of all the medicine I’m taking right now. Still, we’re still doing a few neat things in the entertainment world that will allow ‘old time early rural and country music’ to be a part of. One of them is the ‘Tom & Bernie Show’ which is a zoom production emanating from Miami, Florida. It’s amazing how popular this particular internet service is in America. Tom & Bernie have quite a large ‘live’ viewing audience, so there’s no way to ‘fix’ anything that might go wrong. Well it happens you know, and it’s still kind of neat, it’s actually a part of the show. My contributions to this 2-hour program are still kind of neat cause I can still play the harmonica fairly well, and I do a ‘Name That Tune’ kind of presentation, BUT I pick songs from at least back to the late 1880’s. For instance on the last show I did, I played “In The Pines” a very popular old-time song of tragedy that Bill Monroe did early in his career. More recently by a young performer by the name of Kurt Cobaine. And at that point Tom, the internet professor, clicks up a video of Cobaine singing this very song, and his incredible version of this old song was absolutely amazing. Normally a very loud rock band, this particular taping found the band backing him with acoustic instruments. Remarkable. The tragedy of it is. Cobaine shot himself to death a week later. The song continues to be popular although at one point in its progressive lifetime it contained many sexual remonstrations that most did not sing. Monroe did not, and neither did I. Well this is just an example of what I do on the program, and they’ve always asked me to do at least three songs. The other two I did on this particular show was “When The Saints Go Marching In” with a remarkable bio of Louis Armstrong. Unbelievable. The other one was the “Yellow Rose of Texas” which also has an incredible history.
Anyway, I’m celebrating my 85th birthday with a steak dinner prepared by my lovely spouse Sheila, and a birthday cake from my darling daughter Bobbie Lhea. Already got some nice birthday presents too. A huge regular tomato plant and a smaller cherry tomato plant. Well, Sheila knows I like to eat them off the vine when they ripen. Super good with a little dab of salt on them.