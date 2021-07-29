The 53rd annual Exira High School Alumni Reunion was held on Sunday, July 4, at the Elementary School in Exira. There were 51 alumni and 10 guests present.
The tables were decorated with red and black tablecloths and 4th of July decorations. Several old high school annuals were placed on the tables for the guests to read.
Bruce Hoegh, President, asked everyone to stand and pledge their allegiance to the flag of the United States. Afterward he welcomed everyone and opened the meeting by welcoming the honored classes of 1970 and 1971. The Class of 1970 was also being honored for 50 years since no alumni reunion was held during 2020 due to COVID. There were three present representing the Class of 1970 and 18 present representing the Class of 1971.
Each alumnus introduced themselves and told what year in which they graduated.
The minutes of the 2019 reunion were read and approved.
There was no old business to be discussed. New business consisted of electing a President and Secretary/Treasurer for the following year. Persons nominated could not accept due to various circumstances. Bruce then asked for volunteers. With a little persuasion, Greg Jensen accepted the position of President and Connie Esbeck, the position of Secretary/Treasurer.
Pat Hansen will check into reserving the building for the 2022 reunion which will be held on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
A co-op lunch was enjoyed by all in attendance.
Guests were registered from Exira; Brayton; Atlantic; Lincoln, Neb.; Audubon; Cumming; Omaha, Neb.; Sarasota, Fla.; Orange City; Cottonwood, Ariz.; Casper, Wyo.; Ft. Worth, Texas; Maricopa, Ariz.; Centerville; Collinsville, Okla., Blair, Neb.; Cherokee; Akron; Turin; Hamlin; Thorndale, Texas.; Canyon Lake, Texas; Council Bluffs; Hamlin; Newark, Ohio; Willow Park, Texas; Rose Valley, Pa.; and Lee’s Sumit; Mo.
Attendance by
Year of Graduation
1943
Phyllis Hensley
1946
Betty Simonsen
Mardy Sorensen
1949
Dee Anderson
1956
Glenn Esbeck
1958
Connie Esbeck
Carolyn Kay
1959
Larry Johnston
1960
Darlene Johnston
Faye Fox
1961
Robert Christensen
Gary M. Rasmussen
Gloria Hackwell
Charles Paulsen
Gary VanAernam
1965
Doug Bintner
Dale Beck
Steve Hays
Bob Bintner
1967
John Ballou
Diane Berkley
Faye Hays
1968
Pat Hansen
1969
Janet Klute
1970
Wayne Hansen
Linda Flathers
Greg Jensen
1971
Terri Lannan
Tom Hansen
Llala Klein
Rosalie Babcock
Mitch Bengaard
Sue Bro
Winston Hoegh
Donna Hoegh
Virginia Tull
Janice Rasmssen
Bonnie Slzah
Roger Nelson
Greg Baier
Paul Christensen
Bruce Jensen
Ronda Chase
Phyl Christoffersen
Robert Payne
1973
Char Bintner
1974
Phil Bintner
1976
Randy Hansen
1977
Ken Akers
1982
Mary Kennedy
Visitors
Tyler Akers
John Klein
Barb Bengard
Tom Nielsen
Fred Klute
Chris Jensen
Judy VanAernam
Cheryl Kensing
Betty Walker
Connie Bintner