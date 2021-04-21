Diamond Interior Offers Cleaning Services

Morgan Beaucamp and Whitney Gross opened Diamond Interior in Atlantic about two years ago. The two clean houses, businesses and vehicles, and their customers could from all around the area, even from Omaha, Neb. Beaucamp said she originally was working three jobs, and wanted to start the business to be able to work, yet make her own schedule.
They are located at 703 West 7th Street, and more information is available about them on their Facebook page - search for Diamond Interior. People can scheduled appointments on their web site https://squareup.com/appointments/book/LWKBM3Q7ZP83H or give them a call at
(712) 250-0009. They will give estimates to clean houses and businesses and have different price deals for vehicles on their web site.
Randy Watts, Vice President at Camblin Mechanical, has used their services and is very pleased with their work.
"They've taking care of my fleets, and they will (clean) 20 vans over a weekend," he said during an ambassador visit to the business last week. "They come back looking new."