Pymosa Lodge Scholarship Winners

Pymosa Lodge No 271 AF and AM hosted the 2021 Scholarship winner, Genevive Martinez and her parents, Rick and Jodi Martinez to a delicious meal and fellowship.
Genevive, along with Taylor McCreedy,was the 2021 Scholarship winner. Taylor and her family were unable to attend.
The Pymosa Lodge Masonic Scholarships are made possible by the generosity of the Cass County Community. Each year, the Masonic Lodge holds a St Patrick's Day Stew Feed from which proceeds go toward the scholarships. More recently, Pymosa Lodge has started a can collection project which is also going toward scholarships and other community projects. We take the cans, turn them into the can redemption center after sorting and removing the tabs for the local Shrine Club (which is an appendant body of the Masonic Lodge).
This year, the Lodge was able to give two $1,000 scholarships through the generous support of the community of our projects.
Members congratulate Genevive and Taylor, and wish them the best in their future endeavors.