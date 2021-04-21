The Exira Masons will offer their annual Spring Breakfast on Sunday, April 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Brayton Town Hall. It will be an all you can eat meal for a free will donation. There will be biscuits and gravy, french toast, bacon, eggs, coffee and juice. The meal is sponsored by Exodus Masonic Lodge No. 342.

