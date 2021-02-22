ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Park Board agreed to make Nishna Park, a park located near the Atlantic High School a nature area where people can sit or walk among natural plants after receiving donations for prairie seed to be spread around in all Atlantic’s parks.
The park previously included playground equipment, but that was moved when the area was tiled last year, and Atlantic Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen asked the board what they thought about creating the nature area or replacing the playground equipment.
“I don’t think a lot of people go up there, and it would be better to do the flowers and pollinators, and just have a peaceful place where you can go and sit and read or meditate or whatever,” said Park Board Member Jolene Smith.
Other board members agreed with Smith saying that they didn’t think the playground got much use when it was there, and it wasn’t easy to access.
“That playground was hidden,” Board Member Erin McFadden said. “It wasn’t very visible to kids.”