The Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown has come a long way from the first resident in 1887 to the campus of over 150 acres now. It is one of the largest veterans’ facilities in the nation. You can learn more about it on Thursday, March 25 at 1 p.m. via Zoom.
Carolyn DeLay will present the history of the Iowa Veterans Home from its inception to the present day. Born and raised in Marshalltown, she has a special connection to the place. As a retired veteran’s former spouse and an RN who has worked at Veterans Hospitals, she is familiar with Veterans and. their needs.
Along with undergraduate and graduate degrees in Bible, Psychology, Nursing and music, Carolyn DeLay has long had a passion for history and genealogy. She has given many programs to various genealogy societies and chapters of Iowa Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. on genealogy research, women’s suffrage, American Revolution and Civil War.
Get the Zoom link on Atlantic Public Library web. Go to Calendar and click on March 25. Cass County Genealogical Society offers the program to all interested persons.