Marne and Atlantic responders were called out to a multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 80 at about 11:15 a.m. on Thursday.
According to reports, there were three vehicles and one subject initially complaining of pain. The accident was reportedly at the 54 mile marker on eastbound Interstate 80.
Traffic was "completely backed up," so motorists may want to avoid that area for the time being. Iowa 511 said at 11:46 AM, Google reported a 14 min delay eastbound. Between Exit 51: County Road M56 and Exit 54: IA 173 (2 miles east of the Marne area).
About 11:55 a.m. responders were being released from the scene as the accident was being cleaned up.