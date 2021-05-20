The Walnut Genealogy Society met at the Walnut Library at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 with 13 members present. The minutes of the April meeting were read and approved. The treasurer reported that the balances in the checking and memorial account are the same as in April.
Marcia Buboltz from Lewis visited the genealogy room and found information on her Stoffels and Schwartz relatives. Grace Simcoe from Lexington, Va. will be visiting on May 22. Larry McDermott from Harlan will help her with information on their Fleming family. He will be able to use information donated by Lee Overton on their Brindley family. Larry and Grace are double 3rd cousins, but have never met.
Jane Whitmire has donated first edition biographies of each of her parents, Don and Jo Jane Walter, longtime residents of Walnut. Glenna Thompsen has scanned and saved 365 photos from the Walnut newspapers. Barb Butcher is working on information on those buried at the Newtown Cemetery south of Avoca for an index board. She told us that the Avoca museum opens on May 31 and will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. through the summer. They will have a quilt display in June and July. The Walnut museum is having an open house on May 29 from 10 until 4.
Printing of the newsletters was discussed. We may be asked to help demonstrate gravestone cleaning at the Lorah Cemetery to a 4-H group.
Jim Hansen gave the program on businesses that are listed on the old Opera House stage curtain that is in the Walnut museum. Our next meeting will be on June 10.