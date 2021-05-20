Cass County Health System’s Senior Life Solutions team is hosting a free community walk in support of Mental Health Awareness Month on Saturday, May 22 from 9 to 10 a.m. in downtown Atlantic. The event is being co-hosted by Healthy Cass County and Cass County Iowa State University Extension.
“We welcome participants of all ages to join us to show support for mental health awareness. We all need to help end the stigma around seeking care for mental health, and showing up to community events like this is one small way that each of us can help normalize mental health care and show our neighbors that we’re here for them,” said Karmen Roland, RN, Program Director of Senior Life Solutions.
The walk will kick-off at 9 a.m. in City Park at Sixth and Chestnut. Participants will walk on the sidewalks to the Rock Island Depot, and then loop back to the park. Information about mental health services as well as light refreshments will be available in City Park.
"People across the county identified mental health as the number one health need in the recent Community Health Needs Assessment. It's so important to have events like this where we can come together and show that mental health matters. It's OK to not be OK. We want to end the stigma in Cass County," said Brigham Hoegh, Cass County Wellness Coordinator.
“Green is the official color of mental health awareness, and while we encourage folks to wear green – you don’t have to! Just come and join in the fun, show your support, and get in some great exercise, too,” said Roland.
For more information, go to casshealth.org or check out the Facebook event.