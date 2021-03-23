On The Road With The Everharts

You might think that Willie Nelson, at age 87, would enjoy a chance to slow down his constant touring, after decades of playing about 10 shows a year, two weeks on and two weeks off. But when Covid19 shut down live performances last year, the self-proclaimed 'road-dog' didn't repair to his Texan ranch or his Maui home to relax and wait things out.
"This is a worst time of my life," he says. "I have never been this frustrated. I think positive, but I feel like I'm in jail. I can't go here, I can't go there, and that really makes me angry."
That's pretty much the same situation with Sheila and myself. We don't have 150 gigs a year, but we do have 50 or more, and they are usually high-paying Smithsonian Institution concerts we perform. It really stung us when all of our gigs were canceled the whole of last year. A couple we really wanted to do, the International Peace Gardens on the North Dakota/Canadian border, and the Homestead National Monument in Beatrice, Nebraska, were a couple we had been trying to get for a number of years. It's not likely that we'll get them back either. We've had a lot of telephone calls asking if we are going to still do festivals, are we going to open the Oak Tree Opry in Anita, are we going to try to get some of our gigs back again. Well sure, we will try to do that, BUT without an official observation that this so-called virus is really really over, we can't do anything, especially 'date' wise.
Trying to be a 'star' or something like that never appealed to either Sheila or myself very much. Fame is a terrible burden even if you become wealthy. My personal commitment was to one very simple objective. Do the research on 'how' and 'by who' did music come into the State of Iowa. Well yes, all kinds of music. Once I had discovered the incredible variety and type of music it was easy to focus in on what I simply call 'rural music.' You know, the music that rural folks listened to those many years ago, and passed along to their families. It's truly amazing, and for me at least very interesting. All of this of course attracted the Smithsonian to our work, and we're still doing that. This 'On The Road' is a tribute to that.
For Willie Nelson, his 'on the road' is a little different than ours. He found fame and wealth, but he sure had to go through some circus rings to not only keep it, but make it work for him. His run is particularly amazing for an artist who, early in his career, was sometimes considered to stark. Too idiosyncratic or downright weird to make it as a country performer. His first triumphs were as a songwriter, most notably with Patsy Cline's 1961 hit "Crazy," which became one of the biggest jukebox hits of all time. Willie recorded as a solo artist from 1962-72 but didn't find success until he ditched Nashville, haircuts, suits and alcohol in favor of Texas, long braids, jeans and joints. Another key to longevity for Willie is probably more mainstream. "If you want to live a long time, you have to take care of yourself," he says. "You have to pay for the day, every day. As you've always heard, if you don't use it, you lose it. You need to move. So every day, I'll jog or walk, do some sit ups - just a little something to pay for the day."
Well, that Willie Nelson is only four years older than me, and yep, I'm paying for the day, and also including my Lord Jesus Christ in the process. I had some help with this article with Alan Paul and the Wall Street Journal.