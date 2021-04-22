Attention Churches
To be published: all church notices and changes in church notices may be submitted no later than 10 a.m. Wednesday. Each notice will run as is until further notice is received from the church. People are encouraged to contact their church officials to confirm time and place for service.
________________
Atlantic Gospel
Chapel, 104 East 13th Street
Sunday: Chapel hour on KJAN, 9 a.m.; breaking of bread, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School and Family Bible Study, 10:45 a.m.; Evening ministry, 7 p.m.
________________
Evangelical Free Church, 22nd and Chestnut
Senior Pastor Donald McLean
Pastor of Student Worship and Discipleship Andrew Johsnon
Sunday: Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. The service is available onsite at the church and online live via our YouTube channel (search YouTube for “Atlantic E Free Church”). Masks are welcome and social distancing protocols are being followed.
________________
Our Father’s House; Meeting at the Atlantic Nursing and Rehab
Rev. Cheryl Sjolin and Rev. Jeffrey Sjolin
Saturday: Meeting at 6:45 p.m.- Welcome to public, residents and staff — Enter to Worship; Exit to service!
________________
Hillside Hope
Assembly, 1913 East 22nd Street
Dave Beroth, Lead Pastor, Lori House, office administrator pastor, Stephanie Richter, Children’s Leader, 712-243-5044, www.AtlanticAG.com, Assembly1@msn.com
Saturday: Service, 6 p.m.; Sunday: Service, 10 a.m.; Sunday Facebook Service at approximately 10:15 a.m.;
Man Cave: Bible Study for Men on first and third Saturdays of every month, 8 a.m.
________________
First Baptist Church
710 Walnut
American Baptist Church
Pastor: Rev. Ray
McCalla
Phone # 243-4651
Sunday, April 25: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; AM Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Friday, April 30: Choir Practice, 3:30 p.m.
________________
First United Methodist Church -Atlantic
Sunday: Youth Service/Social Half Hour starts, 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.; In person worship service, 10 a.m.; Sunday Worship is streaming on Facebook at 10 a.m. and can be seen anytime after service has ended and on Channel 18 Sunday at 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
________________
First United
Presbyterian Church, 616 Chestnut St, Atlantic
Pastor Rachelle McCalla, 243-2195, www.atlanticpresbyterian.org
Saturday, April 24: Women’s breakfast group virtual breakfast, 7:30 a.m.
Sunday, April 25: Sunday school for all, 9 a.m.; Worship service, 10 a.m.; Tuesday, April 27: Men’s Breakfast group virtual breakfast, 7 a.m.; All worship services are also available live streamed and archived at https://tinyurl.com/AtlanticPresbyterian
______________
SS Peter and Paul Catholic, Sixth and Locust
Father Trevor Chicoine
Saturday: Mass, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday: Mass, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Mass, 5:15 p.m.; Wednesday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Friday: Mass, 7 a.m.
Sacrament of Reconciliation: Saturday 3:30 to 4 p.m.; Tuesday: 4:30 to 5 p.m.
________________
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1011 E. 13th Street
712-243-3678
Pastor Lauri Boysen
Sunday: Worship Services at the church, 9 a.m.; Worship Video Link can be found on the web site — www.stpaulatlantic.com
___________
United Church of Christ, 1607 Hazel
243-4846
Interim Pastor Pastor Jason-Paul Channel
Worship services shown on Channel 18 Tuesdays and Sundays at 11 a.m.; Radio Broadcast on 96.5 KSOM Sunday at 8:30 a.m.; Streamed live at www.facebook.com/UCCAtlantic/; Nursery services are not available at this time. We do require masks be worn during our worship services, and follow social distancing guidelines.
- WE ARE BACK INSIDE
Sunday: Worship with Pastor Jason-Paul Channels, 9 a.m. — Inside with masks on-following CDC guidelines -”What’s Next” Hebrews 12;1-2, No Sunday School and Atlantic Food Pantry Collection; Tuesday: Quilters Group, 9 a.m.; Wednesday: N.A. Meeting, 7 p.m.; Thursday: Faith Circle, noon; Sunday,: Worship with Pastor Heather Santi-Brown, 9 a.m. — Inside with masks on-following CDC guidelines -”Got Fish? “ Luke 24:26b-48 and No Sunday School;
_________
Zion Lutheran Church, 811 Oak Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022
Church Phone 712-243-2927
E-mail address ZionAtlantic@hotmail.com Web site -wwwzionatlantic.com.
Pastor McBee’s cell number (712)249-9102
The Zion Lutheran Church is having services on Sunday at 9:15 a.m. and on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The rules of the covid virus 19 will be followed and the mask is strongly suggested. If you are feeling sick, please consider others and enjoy the service on the web site at home.
There will be Sunday School for all ages on Sunday. It will start at 10:30 a.m. after Church. The Adult Bible study will meet in the fellowship hall. The Bible Classes are studying a book of the Bible.
If you would like to have Pastor McBee call on you or visit with you, you can call him at his cell phone (712) 249-9102 or the call the Church (712) 243-2927.
We will continue to have services on the web site and we will make DVD disks for those who need them. Medicom (Channel 18) will continue to have the Church services on Sunday at 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and on Tuesday at 1 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. You can view the service on the web site zionatlantic.com. The service will be on KJAN on the first, second and fifth Sundays of the month at 10 a.m.
_____________
Atlantic Seventh Day Adventist Church, 63251 White Pole Road
Pastor Taariq Patel, 707-280-8757
Saturday: Sabbath School, 9:30 a.m.- adult and children’s divisions; Worship services, 11 a.m.
________________
Sunnyside Bible
Chapel, 1301
Sunnyside Lane
Contact: Chris Bancroft 712-789-0976 or Chapel Phone at 243-2744
Sunday: Breaking of Bread, 9:30 a.m.; Family Sunday School and Teaching, 10:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Prayer and Bible Study, 7 p.m.
________________
First Church of Christ, 1310 W. 7th St.
Pastor Colt Doherty — 712-243-2509
Sunday: TFL classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m. — Series C -Gospel According to Mark
________________
New Life Church, 600 Pine St., Atlantic
New Life Church — Atlantic previously meeting at 600 Pine Street in Atlantic, is now meeting at the Cass County Community Center for Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m. Children’s Church and Nursery facilities will be available. For more information, please visit our website at: nlcatlantic.org or call 712.254.3928
________________
Grace Cornerstone
Fellowship, 906 Sunnyside Lane
Pastor Doug Howell Telephone: (712) 243-2199
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service at 10 a.m.; Monday: Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday: Mid-week Bible Study, 7 p.m.; First Friday of every month-Christian Movie, 7 p.m.
________________
St. Mary’s
Catholic Church, 302 Chestnut Street, Anita
Father Trevor Chicoine
Sunday: Mass, 8:30 a.m., Thursday: Mass, 9 a.m.;
Sacrament of Reconciliation: Sunday: 7:45 a.m.
________________
Congregational-United Church of Christ, Anita, Iowa
Sharon Guffy-Lewis, pastor
Sunday: Worship, 11:15 a.m.; Wednesday: Wednesday Night Bible Study-Meal, 6 p.m. and Study, 7 p.m.; Wednesday Night Kids Klub — from September and April; first, second and third Wednesday 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
________________
Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Anita
Rev. Ted Weishaupt
Sunday: Church Service, 9 a.m.; Communion on first and third Sundays
________________
First Evangelical
Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, South of Wiota
Pastor Mike Bodkins
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.; Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays
________________
Anita United
Methodist Church, 501 Main Street
Pastor Arlon Woodlee
Sunday: Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday: CAM Kids meet every Wednesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.-All kids welcome!
____________
Wiota United
Methodist Church, 104 Center Street
Pastor Arlon Woodlee
Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m.
________________
Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 506 Fourth Street, Anita
Pastor Mitch Holmes
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday evening service, 7 p.m.
________________
Brayton First Baptist, Brayton, Iowa 50042
Josh Farrell — Pastor, website: http://www.fbcbrayton.org/ 712-549-2303
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Evening service, 6 p.m.; Wednesday: Wednesday Patch the Pirate Club (ages 4 through sixth grade), 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Compass (youth seventh through 12th grade), 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Oasis (adults), 7 p.m.
________________
Buck Creek United
Methodist Church, 51929 Buck Creek Road, Atlantic
Sunday: Worship, 10 a.m.
________________
Cumberland United Methodist
Pastor Casey Pelzer
Sunday: Worship services, 10 a.m.; Sunday School on first and third Sundays, 9:45 a.m.
________________
Elk Horn Lutheran, 4313 Main Street
Pastor Keith Menter
Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 8:45 a.m.; Fellowship, 9 a.m.; Worship, 9:30 a.m.
_____________
Exira Christian Church
Pastor Glen Meyers, Phone: 268-5498
Sunday: Sunday School, 8:45 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10 a.m.; Coffee time before worship on the first Sunday of the month; Wednesday: God Squad Youth (Grades 4 to 8), 3:30 p.m.
________________
Exira Lutheran Church
Steven Frock, pastor
Sunday; Service of the Word, 9 a.m.; Monday: Sewing, 1:30 p.m.
________________
Brayton Evangelical
Lutheran Church
Steven Frock, pastor
Sunday: Brayton Worship, 10:45 a.m.
________________
Lewis United
Congregational
Methodist Church
401 First Street
Lewis, Iowa 51544
Pastor Jerry Neal
Sunday: Worship Service 11:15 a.m. with social distancing or join us via Zoom teleconference. Please contact Pastor Jerry Neal at gdneal@netins.net or (641)757-0415 for the invitation link. Visit our Facebook page for recordings of the Sunday services.
________________
Lewis Church of Christ
Dave Anderson, pastor
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship service, 10 a.m.
________________
Marne United
Methodist Church
705 Main Street, Marne
Sunday: Worship service, 8:45 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.
________________
Fellowship Church
18999 Highway 59
Oakland, Iowa
www.thefellowship.church
Michael D. Kalstrup, pastor
Sunday: Services for adults, children and youth, 9:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Services for adults, children and youth, 7 p.m.
Nursery, Toddler and Preschool provided at both services.
________________
Calvary Baptist Church, Corner of Summit and Walnut Streets
Walnut 784-3703
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m.; Prayer Meeting, 6:15 p.m.; evening service, 7 p.m.; Wednesday: Joy Club, 6:20 p.m.; Pro Teens, 7-12 grades, 7 p.m. (during school year only)
________________
St. Patrick Catholic Church, 503 Main Street, Massena
Rev. Phillip Bempong
Sunday Mass, 10:30 a.m.
________________
Bethany Lutheran Church, 2453 Crane Avenue (one mile east on Highway 44, one and one half mile north), Kimballton, Iowa 51543
Sunday: Worship, 10:45 a.m.
________________
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 204 West Second Street
Kimballton, Iowa 51543
Sunday: Worship, 8:45 a.m.
________________
Bethany Evangelical Free Church-Exira, 2144 310th Street, Brayton, Iowa 50042
Alan Seehusen, pastor
No Sunday School during summer months
Sunday: Fellowship Time, 10 to 10:15 a.m.; Worship, 10:15 a.m.
________________
St. John’s United Church of Christ, one mile south of Lyman
Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10 a.m.
________________
Massena United
Methodist Church
Karen Patrick, minister
Sunday: Worship, 11 a.m.
________________
Canby Friends Church, 1590 Fontanelle Rd., Casey, 50048 (Canby)
Pastor: Rev. Bob Zirkelbach- 217-313-0596
Sunday: Worship: 9 a.m., Sunday School: 10 a.m.
________________
Our Lady of Grace
Catholic, Church of Griswold
Father Mike Berner
Monday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Tuesday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Thursday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Saturday: Mass, 4 p.m.; Sunday: Mass, 10 a.m.
________________
Central Church of Christ, 51 Harrison Street, Griswold; griswoldchurch.org
Thursday: Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday: Men’s Lunch and Golf Outing, 11:30 a.m.; Potter Life Group, 11:30 a.m.; Mortensen Life Group, 11:30 p.m.; Monday: Weight Loss Group Meeting-FH, 5 to 6 p.m.; Men’s Study, 7 p.m.; Tuesday: Women’s Prayer and Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Wednesday: K-5 Rock and Middle School GAP, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; High School Ignite, 7:45 p.m.; Meals- Wilma; Thursday: Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.;
________________
Griswold United
Methodist Church, 100 Cass Street, Griswold; Rev. Shirley Hoffmann Will
Thursday:
Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:15 a.m.; Doors open for worship, 10:15 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday: Tuesday A.M. Prayer, 9 a.m.; Lord’s Cupboard, noon to 2 p.m.