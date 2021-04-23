Hitchcock House Open For Tours May 1

The Reverend George B. Hitchcock House will be open for guided tours beginning May 1 with tours held Wednesdays through Sundays. The first tour each day will begin at 1:15 p.m. and there will be tours beginning at 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., and 4:15 p.m.
In order to comply with CDC guidelines, a mask will be required and social distancing will be observed. A mask will be provided with the cost of admission. The charge for a tour is $5 per person over the age of 14.
The house was built in 1856 and was used to assist in the safe passage of fugitive slaves through southwestern Iowa on their way east and north to Canada during the mid-19th century. The house now serves as an interpretive center of the life of an early pioneer, and the escaping slaves who traveled the Underground Railroad to freedom.
The house is on the National Register of Historic Places, was accepted as a site on the National Park Service Network to Freedom and designated a National Historic Landmark in February of 2006. National Historic Landmark sites embody the actual sites where significant historic events occurred or where prominent Americans worked or lived, and represent ideas that shaped our nation. National Historic Landmark designations are an official recognition by the federal government of a historic property's significance. Less than 3,000 historic properties in the United States have this designation.