CEDAR RAPIDS — The 2021 Virtual Commencement Ceremony was held on Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. Brandon Westphalen of Atlantic is among the Kirkwood graduates!
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 75%
- Feels Like: 65°
- Heat Index: 65°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 65°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:45:43 AM
- Sunset: 08:55:12 PM
- Dew Point: 57°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. High around 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 91F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 0mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 0mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 36%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- Two earthquakes reported near the South Dakota/Nebraska state line
- ALL-HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE GIRLS' SOCCER: Jensen unanimous all-Hawkeye Ten
- PREP BASKETBALL: Hall expected to be named Atlantic boys' basketball coach
- New COVID-19 Outbreak at Long Term Care Facility
- PREP GOLF: Trojan co-ed golfers Newell, Noelck compete at state meet
- Water restrictions not needed in Atlantic
- Area Police Reports
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa's largest trap shoot taking place now
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
- Iowa State University announces spring 2021 Dean's List
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.