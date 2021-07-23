CASS COUNTY — After a year with some pretty significant changes due to COVID-19, the Cass County Fair is coming up and looking a bit more normal for 2021. For 4-H and FFA participants and their families, it’s time to get animals groomed and ready and to finish up those static exhibits; For area residents without kids involved in the fair, it’s still a chance to go watch a show, support the fair by visiting one of the food stands and walking through commercial exhibits and the static exhibits while you’re there.
There will be a carnival — and it will open at noon Thursday through Monday.
Commercial booths are open noon through 9 p.m. Friday through Monday, and Kendra Sorum will be doing live painting Friday through Sunday.
The fair runs from Sunday, July 25, with preparation day to Wednesday, Aug. 4, for clean up.
Wednesday, July 28 includes 4-H/FFA Static Exhibit Judging, starting at 9 a.m. Bucket of Junk judging is at 10:30 a.m. and the Clover Kids Showcase is at 9 a.m.
The FFA Foodstand is open starting Thursday through Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be open Tuesday, the day of the auction, from 7:30 a.m. through the end of the sale. Fair favorites like walking tacos, maid rites, hot dogs, nachos, chips, cookies, cinnamon rolls, breakfast burritos, hamburgers and beverages. The Chuckwagon, next to the Fair Foodstand, is open Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with hot dogs, nachos, brisket sandwiches, pretzels, pickles, snow cones, cotton candy, funnel cakes, frosty malts, popcorn and beverages.
And you can’t miss the Fair Foodstand. It’s open Thursday through Monday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. with specials like roast pork sandwiches, chicken and noodles, lamb or ham balls, Windsor chops and roast beef.
Thursday, July 29, will include a lot of activity — Swine, Rabbit, Poultry, Meat Goats, Dairy, Sheep, and Horses will be checking in between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
The 4-H and FFA exhibits open food sale is at 5 p.m. that’s a change from earlier in the day in past years.
Following that is the Little Miss and Little Mister Contest, at 7 p.m., the fair King and Queen Contest is at 7:30 p.m. and Senior Recognition follows at 8 p.m.
Friday, July 30 starts out at 8 a.m. with beef weigh in, and the Rabbit Show also begins at 8 a.m. The horse show is set for 9 a.m. and 4-H/FFA Exhibits open at 10 a.m. The dog show is at 11 a.m., with the Clover Kids Animal Show at 3:30 p.m. Share the Fun/Style Show is at 5:30 p.m., and one of the fair’s big entertainment events follows. This is an event that always draws a crowd: be on hand early for mutton bustin’ at 6:30 p.m. and the Bull Rides at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 31 includes a lot of animal shows as well. The sheep show opens the day at 8 a.m. The 4-H/FFA exhibits also open at 8 a.m. and at 8:30 a.m. herd dog trials will be held. The Pet Show will be at 10 a.m. and at 11 a.m. the Meat Goat/Dairy Goat Show show starts. At noon the Working Exhibits, Educational Presentations, and Extemporaneous Speaking will be held. At 3 p.m. participants will show their skills in livestock judging, and youth water fights will be held at 4 p.m. The evening entertainment will be tractor pulls at 6 p.m.
An event by the Champion Seed Western Series, Cass County Fair — Iowa and Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League will be held on Saturday, July 31 starting at 6 p.m. Admission is free for the Cass County Fair Association Pull which includes Champion Seed Western Series:
- 85 Limited Pro Stock Tractors
- Limited Pro Stock Diesel Trucks
- Pro Farm Tractors
- Pro Street Diesel Trucks
- Super Modified 2WD Trucks
Sunday, Aug. 1 includes the swine show at 7:30 a.m.; a tractor ride at 8:30 a.m. and the poultry show at 10 a.m. Also at 10 a.m. the 4-H/FFA exhibits open. Decorator showcase is held starting at noon, and tractors will be on display also starting at noon. At 2:30 p.m. will be the pedal tractor pull. Feeder calf weigh in is at 3 p.m. and a County Fair Church Service is set for 4:30 p.m. The Cow/Calf Show is at 5:30 p.m., the Feeder Calf Show is at 6 p.m. The horse fun show is at 6:30 p.m. This evening’s entertainment is Golf Cart Races at 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2 the fair continues with the Beef Show at 8 a.m. One hour after the end of the morning beef show will be a beef fitting contest.
The 4-H and FFA exhibits also open at 8 a.m. and at 9 a.m. participants will try their hand at Best of Iowa. The Atlantic Rotary will have a Watermelon Feed at 11 a.m. At 1 p.m. the Cass County Cattlemen’s Kids Cattle Clinic will be held, and at 2 p.m. will be the Dairy Cattle Show. Building awards will be held at 4 p.m.and the Parade of Champions will be held at 5:45 p.m. along with the Bucket of Junk/Fundraising Auction. At 6:30 p.m. will be the Grand Champion Beef Selection. Livestock will be released at 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3 is the livestock sale, starting at 8 a.m. and static exhibits are released starting at 8 a.m.
Clean up is on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Get a copy of the fair schedule at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/content/cass-county-fair-information
Don’t forget to check out the commercial exhibits and of course support the fair through the Cass County Food Stand.