Don and Sharol Steinbeck will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on July 1, 2021. They were married at St. John’s UCC, South of Lyman, in 1956. Their family would like to request a card shower in their honor. They will celebrate with their family, in June. Their address is: Don and Sharol Steinbeck, 69706 612th St. Griswold, Iowa 51535.

