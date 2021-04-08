80th Birthday Card Shower

Gladys Thomas of Atlantic will celebrate her 80th Birthday on April 28, and family and friends suggest a card shower. Cards can be sent to her at 800 Chestnut Street, Apt. 407, Atlantic, Iowa 50022.
