The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited the United Church of Christ on Thursday, June 17. The Ambassadors visited with the church’s new pastor Heather Santi-Brown. The Ambassadors learned about her new role in the church and moving to small town Iowa.
Heather and her family moved to Atlantic from Texas in April, and shortly after that Heather began her work for the church. Heather has enjoyed the small town feel after living in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for most of her life. Heather’s favorite part of the community is how welcoming it is to everyone, especially with her children. Heather and her husband also enjoy being a part of the community and attended Art in the Park and Produce in the Park, among other community activities.
The church is operated by a small staff including Heather and office assistant Chris Bennett. The United Church of Christ welcomes all people so feel free to visit them for a service or listen on 96.5 KSOM Sunday’s at 8:30 AM. The bell that is pictured below, was the first bell rang in Atlantic encouraging people to worship.
For more information about United Church of Christ visit their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/UCCAtlantic Pictured were Patti Mass, Krysta Hanson, Kathie Hockenberry, Jim Kickland, Scott Bennett, Dolly Bergmann, Marcus Daugherty, Anne Quist, Chris Bennett, Heather Santi-Brown, Dawn Marnin, Donnie Drennan, Dr. Keith Leonard, Jennifer McEntaffer, Carole Schuler and Heidi Roland-Hinman