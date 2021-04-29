Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale set for May 8

The annual Spring Plant Sale sponsored by the Cass County Master Gardeners, will be held on Saturday, May 8, at the Cass County Community Center, 805 W 10th Street in Atlantic. This event returns after a year’s absence, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 10 a.m., or when the plants are gone if earlier. The Master Gardeners will be selling primarily perennials, most from dividing in their own gardens, suitable for spring planting, along with possibly some garden tools and decor. Arrive early for best plant selection. Plants will be spread out in the parking lot to allow for social distancing. For more information about this event and about Cass County Master Gardener activities, call the Cass County Extension Office at 712-243-1132, or email Cass County Extension Director and Master Gardener Coordinator Kate Olson at keolson@iastate.edu.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 32%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:19:41 AM
- Sunset: 08:16:05 PM
- Dew Point: 40°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly sunny. High 73F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 44F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 31%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 30%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 29%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 18mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 31%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 18mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 29%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 28%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 30%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Trending
Articles
- COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Hawkins enters transfer portal
- ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Kennedy Goergen and Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic
- Police Reports
- DRAKE RELAYS: Atlantic's Becker runner-up in 800
- Grow Another Row Cass County Hires Program Coordinator for 2021
- PREP TRACK: Audubon christens Bob Clark Relays
- PREP FOOTBALL: Atlantic, area teams learn '21 football schedules
- Area Police Reports
- Hitchcock House Open For Tours May 1
- PREP SOCCER: Panthers blank Trojan boys, 6-0
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.