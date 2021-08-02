8/3/21
You already know that buying your produce from your local farmers market is healthier and more eco-friendly. Here's another great reason to shop there: Your purchases really do support local family farms. According to a report from the Colorado-based Boulder County Farmers Markets, farmers make 94 cents for every dollar spent at the farmers market versus just under 8 cents for every dollar spent when they sell to grocery stores. Not only is buying direct fresher, it's also much more financially beneficial to farmers.
8/4/21
While line- or air-drying is the most energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, it isn't an option that's available to everyone. If you must use a dryer, one way to improve its efficiency and protect your clothes is to remove cotton-blend items from the load. These items, which are blended with polyester, will be only slight damp to the touch, and they can be hung on hangers individually to air-dry. And since they are a cotton blend, the polyester will help prevent wrinkles, eliminating the need for ironing.
8/5/21
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued guidelines to keep your dog safe this summer from toxic algaelike blooms in waterways. The murky green substance looks like paint floating in the water and can be found in shades of blue, green, brown and red. If you see ponds, streams or other waterways with a colorful foam of scum, avoid letting your dog near them. If they drink any of this water, it can lead to serious illness or death. If your dog does take a swim in questionable water, give them a good bath in clean water when they get home.
8/6/21
Food blogger Catherine McCord is famous for her weekly trips to the farmers market, where she documents her fresh food haul on Instagram. She often offers tips to help keep produce fresh for as long as possible. For berries, line a container with a paper towel and place unwashed berries on top. Nuts and seeds should be kept in airtight containers in the freezer, where they can last for a year. And leafy greens should be washed and spun in a salad spinner; they'll last a few days in the fridge, ready to be eaten.
8/7/21
Frozen organic berries -- blueberries, blackberries and strawberries -- can be expensive during the fall and winter months, when they aren't fresh and abundant. During the summer months, when berries are at their peak and affordable, stock up and freeze them yourself. Simply remove stems and leaves, then rinse the organic berries; let them air-dry on a towel and place them on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Freeze them until frozen solid, then transfer the berries into airtight plastic containers. When you're in the mood for a berry smoothie this fall, you'll be stocked up and ready to go.
8/8/21
Since we spend a third of our life in bed, creating a healthy bedroom is imperative for getting a good night's sleep. Bed bugs, dust mites and other living allergens that end up in our bed can lead to an unhealthy mattress. If you suspect you might have one or all of these things, don't toss the mattress out just yet. Instead, fill a fine-misting spray bottle with rubbing alcohol. Strip the bed of all sheets (and wash them in hot water in the washing machine) and spray rubbing alcohol all over the mattress. Any allergens will die on contact. Wait a few minutes, then use a handheld attachment on your vacuum to give the mattress a good cleaning.