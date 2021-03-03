CAM FFA Alumni will be hosting a banquet for the CAM FFA and their families on Saturday, March 20. They would also like to extend this invitation to the public. This year’s banquet will be held at the Cumberland Community Center. Social and silent auction will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Free Will Donation Dinner of Pulled Pork starting at 6 p.m.
Guest speaker for the evening will be Glenn Brukow from Wamego, Kansas. Glenn is a blogger and writes a column called Dust on the Dashboard. His column can be read weekly in the Grass and Grain and bi-weekly in Midwest Messenger.
The CAM FFA officer team will also recognize 2020- and 2021-members accomplishments followed by a year in review.
Silent auction items will include: picture frame made by Eric Plagman, framed aerial photo of your choice (CAM Digital Media and CAM woodworking class), quilt made by Linda Eilts, metal work items (CAM welding class), John Deere tractors - FFA edition and several gift certificates to local businesses.
Those who are interested in attending please RSVP to Melissa Becker at 712-309-1624 or Jodi Scholl at 712-249-9709.