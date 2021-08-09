Nathan Behrends, Cass County was awarded the Duroe 4-H AGR Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony Sunday, July 11 in Ames.
Over 85 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $127,000 were awarded as a part of the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony on Sunday, July 11 in the Scheman Building at Iowa State University. Over 300 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 49 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Nathan Behrends is the son of Curt and Michelle Behrends. As a member of 4-H, Behrends had the opportunity to develop a small livestock operation and expand his interests in the agricultural industry, which led him to pursue a degree in agricultural studies from Iowa State University. He also credits 4-H with making him a responsible young adult and preparing him for his college courses.
“My 4-H experiences helped instill the passion I have for agriculture,” said Behrends. “4-H has played a major role in deciding my future. I can confidently say that without 4-H, I would not have developed into the leader I am today, or been so certain of my career choices in agriculture.”
“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
The Duroe family provides this scholarship to an eligible applicant who must be a member in good standing of the ISU AGR Fraternity. They must be pursuing a degree in agriculture or ag business.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors. More information at www.iowa4hfoundation.org.