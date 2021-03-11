On The Road With The Everharts

I can remember well the first time my daughter Bobbie climbed into my lap and asked me to read to her. Mom Sheila looked on with pride. Bobbie was just a little girl, but she had a way about her that got attention. Blonde and blue-eyed, she definitely had some 'favorites' about what dad was supposed to read to her. Indeed I did. We had a lot of Disney books, and she liked them especially Mickey Mouse, or so we thought. She had one book that was without a doubt her very favorite. Not quite 2-years-old she would come and sit in my lap and ask me to read her favorite book. I'm sure there are some dad's out there that have had a similar experience. Sheila and I had lost a couple of babies before Bobbie came along, so as the 'dad' of the house I was pretty prone to do what the little girl wanted.
I'd get all snuggled into my easy chair and here she came with her favorite 'book.' Bobbie had a real thing going with Dr. Suess. Her 'favorite' book was of course...."The Grinch." Didn't matter how many times I read it, she wanted to hear it again and again. I asked her one day, "Honey, why do you like that stinky old Grinch so much?" Her reply was a bit slow, but even at such a young age she was able to reveal to me why she cared for the Grinch so much. "He has a broken heart," she almost wept herself. And indeed, I had a tear in my eye, so you can be sure I read the Grinch with a little different emphasis, and of course that only brought on, "read it again dad, please read it again."
It wasn't long before she could read it herself. She followed the words as I read them, and wow it didn't take long for her to capture the entire story all by herself. Sheila and I have often wondered why she didn't like the other available 'kid's books' as much. She had a ton of Disney books, Cinderella to Pinocchio. Aladdin to Mickey Mouse. If she had a favorite, I guess it would have been Mickey, but not even close to the Grinch. On one of our overseas music performance tours, we wound up in Barcelona. It was a long walk from our hotel, but we thought we'd have lunch at the yacht club of all places. Beautiful place right next to the water of course. We had a lovely lunch, granted we grunted a little at the tab, but the waiter was so taken with our little girl, he handed her a little stuffed Mickey Mouse doll. She smiled and took it with a big thank you, but it was never as popular as stinky old Grinch. She proved it one day as we were driving in Mexico. A busy highway, headed for Veracruz. She had old Grinch and Mickey in her lap, sitting in mom's lap. The window was down, not all the way, but it was down. She threw Mickey out the window. I started braking to try to get it back, but the highway was busy, the highway was narrow, there wasn't any place to park. Mom Sheila was disappointed that Bobbie would throw Mickey out the window. "Why in world did you do that?" she wanted to know. Bobbie simply smiled a great big smile, and holding her favorite doll in her arms, she said "I like the Grinch better." And guess what, that stinky old Grinch is still with her, on a bookshelf in her bedroom.