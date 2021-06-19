Marketing Resources Photo Boxes

ISU Extension and Outreach in Guthrie County is partnering with the Small Business Development Center to distribute nine “photo-in-a-box” kits within the county. This is a portable photo studio with a digital marketing guide to assist small business owners with marketing their ducts. Business owners can check these boxes out, pop them up in their store, put products in the box, and snap a few pictures. This will create a clean look for the products.
Businesses can check these out at the following locations: Bagley – Bagley Public Library, 641.427.5214; Bayard – Bayard Public Library, 712.651.2238; Casey – Casey City Hall, 641.746.3315; Guthrie Center – Main Street Guthrie Center, 641.332.2674; Jamaica/Yale – Jamaica Public Library, 641.429.3362; Menlo – Menlo Public Library, 641.524.2401; Panora – Panora Public Library, 641.757.2529; Stuart – Stuart Public Library, 515.523.2152 and Guthrie County – Guthrie County Extension, 641.747.2276
Iowa Retail Initiative and Shop Iowa are two websites for business owners to use. Many businesses have been hit hard with the pandemic shutdown; this is a free and easy way to expand their marketing outreach.
For questions or more details, contact the Guthrie County Extension office at 641.747.2276.