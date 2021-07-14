Fifteen members and two guests of the Walnut Genealogy Society met at the Walnut Library at 7 p.m. on July 8. After the minutes were read and corrected to Larry McDermott not Loren, they were approved. The treasurer’s report was accepted as read.
Larry McDermott reported on helping Grace Simcoe of Virginia with their common Brindley and Fleming ancestors. Larry and Grace are double third cousins.
Jim Hansen and Suzanne Lees told about their visit, along with Erica Lees, to a farm by Red Oak. They believe that they located the burial spot of a baby who died in 1926.
Ardythe Smith told that Ceil Lang of Lincoln, Neb. has donated the doll house that was made for her by her grandfather Emil Mueller about 90 years ago.
Karen Hansen told that a least one of the family of Samuel H. Welty plans to attend the dedication of Samuel’s Civil War Veteran’s tombstone on July 31.
Leo Stuart shared history of his Stuart ancestors emigrating from Scotland to Canada, then to Clinton County, before moving to Walnut. In 1871, they bought land here for $10 per acre. The Stuart farm has been in the family for 150 years and four generations.