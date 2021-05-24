ATLANTIC - Over 100 graduates crossed the stage during the Atlantic High School Commencement celebration on Sunday afternoon. Principal Heather McKay was waiting with hugs, fist bumps and hand shakes for all of them. The program included music - like the “Star Spangled Banner,” a “Concierto for Tuba” and a song from Wicked, “For Good,” all performed by students, and of course lots of pictures of graduates after they made the walk and received their diplomas.
Good weather made for good pictures outside of the Atlantic High School and students, friends and family had lots of smiles. Principal Heather McKay welcomed all for coming to the ceremony, and recognized the students for their many accomplishments, despite dealing with COVID. Graduation, she said, “is the culmination of lessons learned,” and not just in the classroom. She said the class had proven that together they could accomplish many things. The program even included a special video of classmate Steele McLaren walking on stage to receive a diploma, like the others in the class.
Photos by Laura Bacon