From May 22-25 the Jorgensen family took a trek to Kentucky for the “Ark” encounter. Our first day, we visited the “Creation Museum” in Petersburg, Ky. There we were shown the difference between Creation and Evolution.
The “Ark” Encounter is located in Williamstown, Ky. What an experience! We were shown the Biblical account of Noah’s Ark, where it nearly came alive.
Life-like animals of each kind, in their cages, where the water systems and feeding systems far more sophisticated than anyone could imagine because of the limited tools available in those days. Also the system for removing the waste and liquids was beyond comprehension.
There were three levels of animals, fowl, snakes, and birds. They had their own gardens for vegetables, living quarters for Noah and his family, and the falling rain, ran off the roof of the “Ark” into large cisterns, providing all the water they needed for the animals and the people.
The “Ark” is actually the same size and was built to the same specifications as the original Noah’s Ark that we find in Genesis 6 and 7. It’s beautiful, so well constructed and so large!
We watched a video showing how they built the Modern Day “Ark.” You can tell so much love was put into it. Many huge logs, long enough to go the length of the three floors, for support.
Amish elders were called in to help supervise with the construction, using wooden pegs instead of nails, as they raise their own barns and were familiar with that type of construction.
This trip was our Christmas present from my son, Steve, who was able to come with us. So many memories! We loved every minute of it and recommend everyone to take the Trek to Williamstown, it’s a wonderful experience.
The cost to build the “Ark” was $100 million dollars. All donations are appreciated.