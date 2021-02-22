EXIRA — With COVID-19 cancelling the Exira Fourth of July Kickoff, and most of the activities surrounding the Fourth of July Parade, the Exira Community Club is hoping to make this year’s kickoff even better.
The Fourth of July Kickoff is set for Saturday, March 27, at the Exira Event Center.
Musical entertainment will be by the Dueling Pianos of Mike and Andy.
The schedule for the evening includes a social hour and silent auction at 6 p.m.; Dinner at 6:45 p.m.; announcements at 7:15 p.m.; live auction at 7:30 p.m.; silent auction ends at 8:15 p.m.; dueling pianos 8:15-10:15 p.m.
Times are subject to change without notice, and the event is limited to 200 people.
Tickets are $30/per person, advanced sale, and $35/per person at the door — note: tickets must be paid for prior to the event to get the advance ticket price.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting any board member, several local Exira businesses or by calling Abby at 712-249-1311.
Be on hand for announcements: the Grand Marshal and the 156th annual Fourth of July Celebration theme will be announced. There will be a variety of community updates and announcements and new this year are Fourth of July sponsorships.
The meal will include a pasta and salad bar, and you can reserve a whole table for $250 — you will get eight tickets and eight drink tickets to be used that night.