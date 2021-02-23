Do you live, work, or play in Cass County? Then the newly released Cass County Outdoor Recreation Survey is for you!
The Cass County Outdoor Recreation Survey is open until March 15 and can be found online at www.casscountyia.gov/ under “Notices.” Printed copies of the survey can be found at libraries across Cass County, Cass County ISU Extension, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, and at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
As a thank you, those who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate to the Cass County restaurant of their choice. Nishna Valley Trails is sponsoring the gift certificate.
Results from the survey will be used to update Cass County’s Trails Plan and guide additional programs and projects throughout Cass County. Community feedback and input is helpful in determining what projects to prioritize and is also helpful when applying for grant funding—as documented community
interest in a project indicates it is likely to be supported.
The Cass County Trails Plan includes trails on land as well as water. The plan addresses trail shortcomings and offers suggestions to improve the trails infrastructure throughout the county. The Cass County Trails Plan was last updated in 2008 to meet trail needs in three focus areas: safe routes for
children to go to school and play; areas for residents to pursue healthy physical activity to increase the overall quality of life; and, trails as economic development tools to bring visitors into the county.
Questions about the Cass County Outdoor Recreation Survey can be directed to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or 712-249-5870.
For more stories like this, and information on community wellness events or resources, follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty.
Healthy Cass County is a community-focused volunteer network formed to promote the health and wellbeing of Cass County residents. Reach out to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or call 712-249-5870 for more information. Healthy Cass County welcomes participants from across Cass County.