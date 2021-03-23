The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund answered the call again this year by donating $1,000 to the Nishna Valley Family YMCA Partnership with Youth Campaign. "We feel strongly about the importance of the YMCA in our community and hope that others will too," officials said. "The YMCA is a safe environment for our children and offers plenty of programs to keep them active throughout the year. Scholarships are available for all ages to enjoy the facilities along with a free membership for all fifth graders!"
All funds donated by the Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund are raised at during its annual golf tournament. The 13th Annual TFred Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14. Plans are already in the works and organizers encourage everyone to stop out to Nishna Hills Golf Course that day to visit and check out our amazing silent auction. The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund is a 501©3 Non Profit Organization and all monies raised are given back to things Trev loved in his community.