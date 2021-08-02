On The Road With The Everharts

Aaaah 'Summertime.' You know..."Summertime and the living is easy." Well, probably not if you live where corn grows. It's pretty hot today as I write this, 94-degrees my lap-top says. Yes, that's pretty warm. Time to cool off, turn on the air conditioner, settle down and relax. Not a lot to be done during such a hot day anyhow. I, for one, wish television could be as much fun to watch as it was just three some years ago. I really don't like television so much anymore. It's so distorted, biased, untrue, and unconvincing in the 'news' department, if you can even call it 'news,' for me at least there isn't any good 'programming' to watch. Everything is 'bent' to the political spectrum, and that simply ain't much fun. I like that statement I used earlier, 'where the corn grows.' There's a real neat song one of our performers used to do a lot called "Where Corn Don't Grow.' It's a remarkable story song about a Farmer-dad trying to explain to his going away son about the difficulties of living in a big city to get a job, but please remember..."you are going where corn don't grow. It's going to be difficult for you son." He's right.
Well, since I can't watch anything very interesting on national television, I'll pursue some of my own interests. There's a small college in Hillsdale, Mich., that offers free college courses on various subjects, one I did not so long ago was on Mark Twain. However my newest one is definitely one of considerable interest to me. There are several professors presenting this course called simply "Civil Rights." According to the college, "In 1776, America was founded on the principle that 'all men are created equal'' This free college course examines the Founder's understanding of equal rights, natural rights, and civil rights. I never thought of it in that way, but it sure works. Time travel takes us through Abraham Lincoln, the Civil War, the Democratic political party in complete control of the South, the Civil War, reconstruction and on in to the 20th Century.
I'll add the lessons covered in case you're interested: The American Founding; Civil Rights; Ideology of Slavery; 1st Civil Rights Act; 14th Amendment; Reconstruction; Segregation; Disenfranchisement; Industrial Education; Booker T. Washington; W. B. DeBois; Black Separation; Martin Luther King; Malcom X; Civil Rights Act of 1964; Rise of Affirmative Action; and Identity Politics Today." Well I can't see that they missed anything. I've done seven of the nine classes, and have found them super interesting, especially in the historical position the United States of America finds itself today. If you are at all interested in pursuing this 'free' college course (by the way it's super easy to understand) please go to the Hillsdale College website and simply sign up for this 'free' course. Good luck, and happy TV.