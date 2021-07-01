The 100+ Women of Audubon County chose the Exira Community Club and the T-Bone Association as recipients of the second quarter of 2021 funds. Roxane Hoyle and Jo Beane, both members of 100+ Women organization nominated these two groups. Abby Rasmussen of the Exira Community Club said “Due to COVID last year, we were not able to host the 4th of July kickoff fundraiser event. These funds will be used towards two concerts this weekend, advertising and any other expenses. The concerts, Friday with Kaitlyn Kilian Music and Sunday with Robert Deitch from Nashville are free to the public due to this donation!” Derek Deist of the T-Bone Association stated “We will use the funds towards the fireworks, beer garden entertainment (band), port-a-potties, hiring a company to run the beer garden, (new this year) for our T-Bone celebration on Saturday, Aug. 7th. We are super appreciative of the 100+ Women donation. It’s your local businesses and local people who fund and volunteer at T-Bone days every year! Shop Local!"
Since January of 2018, Audubon County has been fortunate in having a group of women committed to supporting our local communities.
We are a group of women from Audubon County who gather four times per year to make a donation of $100 each to a local organization, family or project in need. By combining the donations of all of these women, we are able to make a powerful impact for our community. One hundred percent of the money that is donated from this group goes to the selected recipient and also stays within Audubon County.
Over these three years, we have been able to make considerable donations to many projects in both Audubon and Exira, along with some families/individuals in need. During this short time, this outstanding group of women, have contributed nearly $100,000 to causes right here in Audubon County!
Our second quarter donated funds for 2021 will be divided between Audubon's T-Bone Days and Exira's 4th of July town celebrations! Both communities were unable to hold their normal fundraising events last year due to COVID and fundraising for this year has been limited. These donated funds will be a great addition to the funds that each community already has started in order to have well-deserved town celebrations this year!
We are always looking for more members that are willing to join this amazing group. 100 Women Who Care for Audubon County is for you if: you don’t have time in your busy life to volunteer but have been wanting help out organizations or people in need; you want 100% of your donated funds to stay in Audubon County and make a difference in our own communities; you want to leverage your $100 donation to become part of a large amount of money that makes a huge impact!
You are not required to attend the quarterly meetings to donate! You can turn in your checks prior to the meeting or after. But in order to have your vote count on where the donated funds go, you have to be present at the meeting or send your check to the meeting. And it is important to mention that you have to be willing to donate your funds to whoever is chosen by the group, even if it’s not the recipient that you hoped for.
Join our Facebook page (100+ Women Who Care Audubon County) to stay up to date on the group and see all that we have done for the community! You can also contact Stacie Dreyer, Abby Rasmussen, Brittney Elmquist or Jennifer Bauer to learn more about joining!