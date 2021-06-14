ELK HORN — Iowans got to experience summer with sunshine and high temperatures recently, but the official first day of summer is celebrated on Sunday, June 20, the longest day and shortest night of the year.
The Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn has a way for area residents to celebrate with an annual gathering called Sankt Hans Aften, which is coming up on Saturday, June 26 from 5-10 p.m.
The name is in celebration of St. John the Baptist’s birthday — which occurs on June 23, and you will be able to celebrate with music — online concerts by musicians from around the country — and live performances, followed by a sunset bonfire.
Bring your own lawn seating and beverages. This year’s virtual festival is sponsored by the American-Scandinavian Foundation. In-person festivities are supported by Danish Mutual Insurance Association.
The event is free! All ages are welcome! The museum will be open with free admission through 7 p.m. and visitors can see the new exhibits and shop the Design Store.
Here’s the schedule for the evening.
• 5 p.m. — Hot dog meal, for a free will donation, while supplies last. Hot dogs, chips, and cookies by Tessa’s Handcrafted Treats!
• Virtual performances by Danish Troubadour Flemming Oppenhagen Behrend (Pacific Northwest), Gangspil (Denmark) and Slow Caves (Colorado)
• Live performances and sing-alongs with pianist Glenn Henriksen and singer Gerry Behnendorf (Iowa)
• 9 p.m. — Sunset bonfire
Activities — minus the bonfire — will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather.