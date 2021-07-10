Brad Morgan

Brad Morgan was performing at last week’s Music in the Park.

Over 500 people attended the Audubon Public Library’s Music in the Park concert by Brad Morgan on Thursday, July 1. The great weather — and food made available by the T-Bone Committee & other vendors — helped provide a festive background for the concert.  Chad Elliot was this week's musician. The concerts will take a break next week, due to the Audubon County Fair.

