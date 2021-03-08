Preschool Group Swim Lessons
Swimmers learn personal water safety and achieve basic swimming competency by learning benchmark skills: swim, float, swim-sequencing front glide, roll back float, front glide, and exit and jump, push, turn, grab. Students are taught the recommended skills for all to have around water, including safe water habits, underwater exploration, and how to swim to safety and exit in the event of falling into a body of water. Activities, games and drills geared to reinforce learning are utilized heavily as student progress in this skill-based approach to swimming.
Swim Assessment: Wednesday, March 31 at 5:15 p.m.
Swim Lessons: April 7,8, 14, 15, 22, 28, 29 (Wednesdays and Thursdays) for boys and girls ages 3 to 5 years old- maximum of eight children — from 5:15 to 5:45 at the YMCA. Cost is $50 for members and $70 for non-members.
School Age Group Swim Lessons
Students are taught the recommended skills for all to have around water, including safe water habits, underwater exploration, and how to swim to safety and exit in the event of falling into a body of water. Activities, games and drills geared to reinforce learning are utilized heavily as student progress in this skill-based approach to swimming.
After having mastered the fundamentals, students learn additional water safety skills and build stroke technique, development skills that prevent chronic disease, increase social-emotional and cognitive well-being and foster a lifetime of physical activity. Swimmers are introduced to the four competitive swimming strokes as well as rescue skills and healthy lifestyle habits.
Swim Assessment: Wednesday, March 31 at 5:15 p.m.
Swim Lessons: April 7,8, 14, 15, 22, 28, 29 (Wednesdays and Thursdays) for boys and girls ages 5 years and older — maximum of 10 children — from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Cost is $50 for members and $70 for non-members.