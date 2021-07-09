Over 500 people attended the Audubon Public Library’s Music in the Park concert by Brad Morgan on Thursday, July 1. The great weather - and food made available by the T-Bone Committee & other vendors - helped provide a festive background for the concert. This week’s concert - on July 8 at 7 p.m. in the park - will be with Chad Elliot.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 98%
- Feels Like: 74°
- Heat Index: 74°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 74°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:55:19 AM
- Sunset: 08:55:11 PM
- Dew Point: 73°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.
Tonight
Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. E winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 363 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA CLARKE DECATUR MADISON RINGGOLD UNION WAYNE IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA AUDUBON CARROLL CRAWFORD GUTHRIE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAIR, ALLERTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, CARROLL, CASEY, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DENISON, EARLHAM, EXIRA, FONTANELLE, GREENFIELD, GUTHRIE CENTER, HUMESTON, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, OSCEOLA, PANORA, SEYMOUR, STUART, AND WINTERSET. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... WIDESPREAD DAMAGING WINDS AND ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS TO 80 MPH LIKELY. SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY. A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE. PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 20% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : 05% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 80% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 70% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 60% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 60% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95% MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/ : SE 40
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
Precip: 75% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 88% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 83% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.75 mi
Wind: SW @ 12mph
Precip: 75% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 21% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 45% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 65% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NNW @ 7mph
Precip: 76% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 3 mi
Trending
Articles
- Responders called out to two multi-vehicle accidents Friday Morning
- Fireworks not allowed in Audubon County due to burn ban
- Eric Weber Receives the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award
- PREP SOFTBALL: Trojans grind out win over Red Oak
- Exira Fourth of July Parade
- Accident on Interstate 29 blocking traffic
- Accident on Interstate 80 injures three
- PREP SOFTBALL: Trojans finish regular season with win over Lewis Central
- Chat Mobility purchases Iowa High School Sports Network
- Boil Order, Burn Ban still in Effect in Shelby County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.