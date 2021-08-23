Nishna Valley Family YMCA

1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA

712-243-3934

Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com

Building and Pool Hours

Building Hours

Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday 4:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pool Hours

Sunday 1 – 4:30 p.m.

Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday 5:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.

Childwatch Hours

Monday - Friday 8-11:30 a.m.

Weekend No Childwatch

Pool News

Pool will go to regular hours starting Monday, Aug. 23. Monday-Friday pool will be closed 1:30-3:45 p.m.

Pool will be closing at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.

YMCA Closed Labor Day

The Y will be closed Monday, Sept. 6 for Labor Day. We will begin our fall hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Jack and Jill Preschool Registration

Registration for 3 and 4 year old Jack & Jill Preschool is now open. Contact Mrs. Haynes at 243-3934 or email her at lhaynes@nishnavalleyymca.com

