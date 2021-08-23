Nishna Valley Family YMCA
1100 Maple Street, Atlantic, IA
712-243-3934
Visit our website at www.nishnavalleyymca.com
Building and Pool Hours
Building Hours
Sunday noon-5 p.m.
Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday 4:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Pool Hours
Sunday 1 – 4:30 p.m.
Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday 5:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.
Childwatch Hours
Monday - Friday 8-11:30 a.m.
Weekend No Childwatch
Pool News
Pool will go to regular hours starting Monday, Aug. 23. Monday-Friday pool will be closed 1:30-3:45 p.m.
Pool will be closing at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.
YMCA Closed Labor Day
The Y will be closed Monday, Sept. 6 for Labor Day. We will begin our fall hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Jack and Jill Preschool Registration
Registration for 3 and 4 year old Jack & Jill Preschool is now open. Contact Mrs. Haynes at 243-3934 or email her at lhaynes@nishnavalleyymca.com