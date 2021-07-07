DMACC’S Spring Semester President’s List
Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Spring Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester. Those recognized from your area include: Ashlyn Gustafson, Liberal Arts, Atlantic
DMACC’S Spring Semester Dean’s List
Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Spring Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester.
Those recognized from your area include: Tate Den Beste, Agribusiness, Atlantic; Laura Dolch, Criminal Justice, Atlantic; Sidney Aupperle, Criminal Justice, Wiota
DMACC’S Spring Semester Graduation List
More than 800 students graduated from the Spring Semester from Des Moines Area Community College’s (DMACC’s) Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Urban and West Campuses.
Those recognized from your area include: Haylee Denney, Associate Degree Nursing, Altantic; Brady Nelson, Production MIG Welding, Atlantic; Brock Schlueter, Shielded Metal Arc Welding and SMAW Advanced AWS Welding, Elk Horn and Payton Trunkhill, GMAW Advanced AWS Welding, Production MIG Welding, SMAW Adanced AWS Welding and Sheilded Metal Arc Welding, Dow City
