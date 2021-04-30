The first phase is completed in the remodeling of the Dedham Legion Centennial Center. The Hall was built in 1984 and hadn’t been updated since that time. This part of the project included updates to the main large room: new flooring and paint, removal of carpet from walls, complete remodel of restrooms to make them larger and ADA compliant, lowered stage area, new logo and signage in the main room and on the outside of the building, installed all new LED lighting through the main hall and bar room.
The money that was used for the remodel so far was all raised from personal and community organization donations. The committee raised over $100,000 through fundraising efforts — which is amazing for this small community! Also, a grant was given by Mid American which went towards installing new glass ADA compliant entryway doors. Community members also freshened up the entry at that time with new paint and light fixtures.
The second phase of the plans is to move into the bar room area as well as complete some updates to the exterior of the building. The committee is hoping to start on this sometime in summer of 2021 as funding allows.
The hall can seat approximately 400 guest for events. In addition to the main hall area, it includes a buffet room, bar, stage area and kitchen area. There are white cloths for tables available to rent and there is large screen to use for videos for wedding couples, anniversaries, fundraising, gatherings etc.
To book your event in this newly update venue call Bonnie 712-830-4396 or 712-683-5796.