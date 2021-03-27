ELK HORN — The Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Community Schools will have a new secondary principal starting this fall, after the school board approved hiring Nate McDonald.
Superintendent Trevor Miller explained that Mary Bleth-Harris had resigned at the board meeting in February to pursue other opportunities.
“Once the board accepted her resignation we posted the Secondary Principal Position on Teach Iowa, our website, and on social media, etc.,” Miller said.
The postings were successful: “We received 18 applicants for the position. I worked with our administrative team and narrowed the search to four. We created two committee’s of teachers, administration, board members and students. Each of the four candidates interviewed with the two groups. Once the interviews were over, each individual was given a rubric to rank the four candidates and list reasons they thought (that candidate) was the best fit for our district and areas of concern. The group then had a discussion following the rubrics and Nate McDonald was the committee’s top choice,” Miller said.
McDonald attended Morningside College studying elementary education, then got his masters in Leadership K-12 at Northwest Missouri State University.
He’s a big Cyclone and Green Bay Packers fan, but said when he wasn’t working, he and his wife, Taylor, are kept busy by their eight month old son, Henry. “We really enjoy going on walks, and being outside,” he said.
McDonald is currently a fifth/sixth grade teacher at Logan-Magnolia, Assistant Boys Basketball Coach, and Activities Director.
“We are excited to have Nate join our team. He is personable and positive. The committee thought he would do an excellent job of building relationships with our students and staff and help continue to improve our district,” Miller said.
McDonald said he was looking forward to being at Exira-EHK. “It’s exciting,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the whole community.”
He said he was struck by “how genuinely nice everyone was,” and looked forward to being a part of that.
His hometown was Underwood, and the family now lives in the Logan area. They were planning on moving to the Elk Horn area. “We have toured a couple homes,” he said, but admitted he wasn’t 100 percent sure where they would end up yet. He will be starting at Exira-EHK this summer, and added, “It’s just March, it’s early.”
On his Facebook page, McDonald said, “For the past five years, being a part of the Logan-Magnolia CSD has been an incredible experience and has given me countless great memories with even greater people through teaching, coaching football and basketball, and serving as Activities Director this past year. I want to thank the Logan-Magnolia CSD and my co-workers, students, and the community for everything its given me.”
He said, “A goal of mine has been to pursue a career in administration. I am excited to announce that I have accepted a 6th-12th Grade Principal position at Exira-EHK for the 2021-2022 school year. My family and I are thrilled to begin this next chapter, and appreciate the well wishes we’ve gotten so far!”