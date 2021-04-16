Twenty-five years ago, the Kiwanis Club of Atlantic was looking for a project that would benefit the kids of Atlantic. In 1996, Steve Green saw an ad in a magazine from Bell Helmets wanting non profit organizations to buy helmets at a discount for the students in their towns.
Steve Green contacted Gale Casey, Washington Elementary Principal, to ask if the Kiwanis Club of Atlantic could have a bicycle safety program in the school for the third grade students. He thought it would be a good idea.
Then Steve called the Atlantic Police Chief Roger Muri and asked him if they would put on the safety program with the Kiwanis Club of Atlantic fitting the helmets on the students. Officer Steve Green gave a great program for
several years, then the Nishna Valley Trail group started and club members asked Dave and Barb Chase to put on the program from their experience riding bicycles. The Atlantic Police Department still talks to the kids about the rules of the road.
The Kiwanis Club of Atlantic was the second organization in the nation to start this program with Bell Helmets. The first organization is no longer doing the program which means Atlantic is the longest running program in the
nation for Bell Helmets.
From the write ups in the News Telegraph and a letter to them, Bell Helmets used them to start other programs across the nation. There are now over 5,000 programs in the nation like this.
The third year, club members did the program they told the kids if they would damage their helmets in a accident we would replace the helmet. A parent called and asked if they would replace her daughters helmet. A member told her to bring it to him to see how much damage was done to the helmet. She handed it to him in three pieces. Her daughter fell off her bike and hit the curb with her head so hard it broke the helmet into three pieces. She was crying so hard when she got home, her mother did not know how injured she was. When she settled down, she was not hurt except for some scrapes but she was crying so hard because she ruined her helmet
In 2005, Bell Helmets designed a new Helmet called the "Tru-Fit Helmet." They sent the club 10 helmets to try as part of their test program. Members really liked them and the company is now making the "Tru-Fit" Helmet. Those helmets are the helmets the club uses now.
The club is now giving helmets to all third graders in Atlantic and CAM School Districts. The Griswold Optimist group buy helmets from us for their third graders.
Over the past 25 years, members have given away 3,989 helmets to the third grade students and made a large impact on the safety of the kids.