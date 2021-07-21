Jennifer L. Plumb, a partner at Cambridge Law Firm, P.L.C., with offices in Atlantic,and Harlan, has been accepted into Class II of the Heart of America Fellows Institute of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC).
Jennifer L. Plumb earned her Juris Doctorate degree from William Mitchell (now Mitchell Hamline) College of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota in 2006 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Iowa State University in Ames, in 2003. She joined Cambridge Law Firm, P.L.C. in 2007.
The Heart of America Fellows Institute was created by ACTEC Fellows to develop the profession’s future leaders in trust and estate law through a series of in-depth educational presentations led by outstanding subject matter experts in each field from across the U.S.
The institute includes six sessions for lawyers who were nominated by an ACTEC Fellow and selected through a competitive application process. The institute runs throughout the year and will conclude in December 2021.
The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel is a national organization of lawyers elected to membership by demonstrating the highest level of integrity, commitment to the profession, competence and experience as trust and estate counselors.