Lake Anita Part of Walleye Stocking Experiment

ANITA – Lake Anita is part of a walleye stocking experiment. DNR officials are checking to see if two inch walleye can survive in different lakes, and if so, state officials would be able to stock Walleye in more lakes.
Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes said currently Walleyes are stocked in lakes on 500 acres and more, so they started this experiment last year in the hopes of stocking more.
He said there was some success as they found a few walleyes that were still alive in the fall. However, he said, the small size makes them perfect for predators.
Hayes said there is a demand for walleyes.
“We know there’s a demand from anglers. They love them. And they will drive (places to get them),” he said.
The walleye were placed in Lake Anita last week.